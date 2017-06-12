Competition for dancers
VOU Nadi dancers entertain the guests with their moves during the VOU Dance competition at the Play House in Suva on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU THE first-ever VOU Cup competition took place in Suva last night in an effort to raise the professional standards of dance in Fiji.
