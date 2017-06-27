Colombian man jailed in Fiji for drug...

Colombian man jailed in Fiji for drug trafficking

A Colombian national has been sentenced to 13 years and 11 months imprisonment by the Hight Court in Fiji for unlawfully importing 20.5 kg of cocaine into the island nation in 2014. Aiden Alec Hurtado, 27, was sentenced by Judge Justice Thusara Rajasinghe at the Suva High court on Tuesday after he had been remanded in custody since February 2014.

Chicago, IL

