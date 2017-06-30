Church gives water tanks

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime and National Disaster Management Joeli Cawaki receives the water tanks from the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. Picture: RAMA IN an effort to assist villagers of Koro Island have access to fresh water, the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints in Fiji gave 14 water tanks to the Ministry of Rural, Maritime Development and National Disaster Management.

