Chand's third attempt

NAVOSA boxer Abhay Chand says he will quit boxing if he loses to Opeti Tagi in their third bouts scheduled at Nadi's Prince Charles Park hosted by the Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotion on June 30. Chand lost to Tagi on points in their first battle and was later knocked out in their second counter late last year. This time, the Navosa warrior is hopeful of a different outcome in his quest to avenge his previous losses and mainly to continue playing the sport he loved dear.

Chicago, IL

