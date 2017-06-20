Champions to battle

Sebastian Singh works on the punching bag during training at the Uptown Boxing & Fitness Centre in Samabula, Suva. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU THE upcoming Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotion main bout between Sebastian "The Sniper' Singh and Junior "The Razor' Farzan will play a huge role in the promotion and development of the sport in Fiji.

