Carol defies odds

After months of headaches at her home in Fulaga in the southern Lau Group, Carol was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 and had to undergo surgery at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva - a surgery she would awake from after three months with doctors telling her parents that there was nothing further they could do for her. "She constantly had headaches in 2015 and when I would take her to the Fulaga health centre, they would prescribe panadol to relieve the pain," her mother, Lusiana Taraivini said.

