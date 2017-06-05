Bureau uses drone to process accurate...

Bureau uses drone to process accurate images

17 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE Fiji Bureau of Statistics have now engaged the services of Drone Services Ltd as they conduct mapping exercise in the country, preparing for National Census Day. Drones will be used along the Suva-Nausori corridor to collect data and to enhance imagery information needed for this year's national population and household census.

