Boxers predict a knockout in Nadi fight
Fiji Boxing Commission West director Usman Ali calms down Sebastian Singh and Junior Farzan Ali during a press conference in Nadi yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND SEBASTIAN 'The Sniper' Singh and Junior "The Razor' Farzan have both predicted knockouts in the Canada Fiji Boxing Promotion to be held in Nadi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC