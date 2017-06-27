Boost for AFL

Boost for AFL

23 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE Australian Football League Fiji received good response during the launch of the sport at Airports Fiji Ltd ground in Namaka, Nadi on Monday. "The participants went through basic skill training which included kicking and hand balling.

