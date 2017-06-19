Blues' tough pool

Blues' tough pool

Inkk Mobile operations manager Amitesh Narayan, from far left, sales manager Pravendra Shankar, Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammed Yusuf, vice president Yogeshwar Singh and Hari Raj Naicker during the draw of the Inkk Mobile Battle of The Giants pool DEFENDING champion Lautoka has been grouped with tough opponents for the 2017 Inkk Mobile Battle of the Giants tournament which will be played next month in Labasa. Lautoka will play 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT champion Rewa, Dreketi and Ba in Group B, hosts Labasa will play Rakiraki, Fiji FACT runner-up Nadi and Suva in Group A. The pools were drawn at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa, Suva, yesterday.

