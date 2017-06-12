Bears retain top spot in league

Eremasi Vesikalou of Army Bears runs straight at the City Storm defence during the Vodafone Cup Suva/Nasinu Premier match at the Veiuto Primary School grounds in Nasese, Suva on Saturday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU ARMY Bears rugby league team recorded a 38-6 win over City Storms in the Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup Suva/ Nasinu premier match at Suva Grammar School grounds on Saturday.

