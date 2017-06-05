Be part of Oceans Day

Update: 1:09PM BEING part of world wide World Oceans Day celerbations can reinforce the need for more concerted efforts at all levels so there is more attention given to our Oceans. In a solidarity effort to recognise Fiji's role as co-host of the United Nations World Oceans Conference taking place in New York City today, the department displayed educational materials in the Parliament complex and will this afternoon clean up and plant mangroves along the foreshore on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Suva.

