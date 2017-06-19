Basics in tackle area

Fiji Times

VODAFONE Flying Fijians defence coach Peter Ryan reminded coaches to always focus on the basic techniques especially in the tackle area during the Fiji Rugby Union coach's forum at Albert Park in Suva yesterday. Ryan wanted to portray the importance of having the right structure and game plan so that players can execute it on the field.

Chicago, IL

