Band releases tribute to Radradra

Band releases tribute to Radradra

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Members of the Leba Boi Yawa e Lomai Nasau vocal group from left, Anare Vute, Ilaisa Ravula and Mesake Tuberi during the launch of their new album - Volume 6 at the Vineyard Palace in Suva last month. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU THE Fijian band, Leba Boi Yawa E Lomai Nasau, marked another milestone in the music industry after releasing a song tribute to rugby league star Semi Radradra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,904 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC