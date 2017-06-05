Back on trial

THE re-trial of Colombian national Aiden Alec Hurtado, who is charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs, began yesterday before High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe in Suva. Mr Hurtado is accused of importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.