Association awaits court's decision

1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE Fiji Taxi Association will now await word from the Magistrates Court on the result of an inquiry that will be conducted into the association as to who are the rightful office bearers of the association. The Registrar of Industrial Associations had authorised the conduct of an inquiry to ascertain whether the association, its office bearers and officials were observing the provisions of its constitution.

Chicago, IL

