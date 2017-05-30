AG opens Labasa mill for the 2017 crushing season
Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the opening of the Labasa mill for the 2017 crushing season . Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the new FSC Board sees the cane farmers as major stakeholders and partners and the strategy is to include them in the entire plan to increase production levels.
