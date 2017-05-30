AG opens Labasa mill for the 2017 cru...

AG opens Labasa mill for the 2017 crushing season

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the opening of the Labasa mill for the 2017 crushing season . Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the new FSC Board sees the cane farmers as major stakeholders and partners and the strategy is to include them in the entire plan to increase production levels.

Chicago, IL

