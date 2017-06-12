Advocate for needy children
Miss Lautoka Farmers 2017 Miss Lautoka Sector Sina Paul receives her prize from former prime minister of Fiji Mahendra Chaudhry after the crowning in Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH BASKING in her win on Saturday night, newly crowned Miss Farmers Carnival queen, Sina Paul believes more youths should advocate for needy children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
