Miss Lautoka Farmers 2017 Miss Lautoka Sector Sina Paul receives her prize from former prime minister of Fiji Mahendra Chaudhry after the crowning in Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH BASKING in her win on Saturday night, newly crowned Miss Farmers Carnival queen, Sina Paul believes more youths should advocate for needy children.

