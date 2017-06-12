Advanced prosecution course for prose...

Advanced prosecution course for prosecutors

2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 5:29PM THE work of a prosecutor requires commitment, dedication, loyalty and commitment beyond the 8am to 4pm, 5 day a week schedule. Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho highlighted this while opening the 3rd Annual National Prosecution Course this morning at the Fiji Police Training Academy, Nasova, Suva.

Chicago, IL

