A man of great passion in choral music

HE was an intellect, a man of great passion in music, especially ecclesiastical choral classical church songs, including church choral anthems, hymns, contemporary Christian praise songs and much more. These were the words of the eldest daughter of the late Dr Manoa Baro Masi, Siteri Wainikesa, when she was asked to talk about her late father's life in music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.