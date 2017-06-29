Sisilia Seavula with Laisani Moceisawana and Makereta Naulu after their 100m heats at the Oceania Athletics Championships at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Wednesday night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA FIJI National Sports Commission will be receiving $F9 million from the 2017-2018 Natioal Budget alongside the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

