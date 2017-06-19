$5m housing project for 1330 people

$5m housing project for 1330 people

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

TWO hundred and sixty-six families would be able secure 99-year land leases at the Waidamudamu settlement in Koronivia, following the groundbreaking ceremony at the area yesterday. Minister for Housing Parveen Kumar in officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony said the completion of the informal settlement would provide housing to 1330 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,532 • Total comments across all topics: 282,009,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC