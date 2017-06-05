$50.6m from bauxite

18 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

FIJI has earned a total revenue of $50.6 million since bauxite mining began in Nawailevu, Bua six years ago. Responding to questions from this newspaper, Mineral Resources Department acting director Dr Raijeli Taga said the revenue was derived from 23 shipments of the mineral.

Chicago, IL

