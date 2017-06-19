5.5 mag earthquake in Fiji region
The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department confirmed the earthquake occurred at 5.42am, and was located 223km Northwest from Nuku'alofa in Tonga, 295km Northeast from Doi Village, Ono-i-Lau, and 576km Southeast from Suva.
