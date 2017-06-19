5.5 mag earthquake in Fiji region

5.5 mag earthquake in Fiji region

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department confirmed the earthquake occurred at 5.42am, and was located 223km Northwest from Nuku'alofa in Tonga, 295km Northeast from Doi Village, Ono-i-Lau, and 576km Southeast from Suva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,347 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC