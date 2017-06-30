$4m to benefit 3167 sugarcane growers

$4m to benefit 3167 sugarcane growers

Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU THE 3167 sugarcane growers who did not benefit from Government's $10.2 million support - to cover farmers debts in the fourth cane payment -have a reason to smile, thanks to a $4m allocation in the 2017-2018 National Budget. Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the revelation during the budget address in Parliament on Thursday night.

