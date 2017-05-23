WHO Regional Director impressed with POLHN centres in Fiji
Update: 5:47PM PACIFIC Open Learning Health Network would like to work even closer with governments, to get more accreditation of courses and more and more programs added online. In 2003, World Health Organization , Government of Japan and Pacific ministries of health established an e-learning platform, POLHN to develop and deliver online learning and continuing professional development opportunities for geographically dispersed and remote health workers in the Pacific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC