WHO Regional Director impressed with POLHN centres in Fiji

Update: 5:47PM PACIFIC Open Learning Health Network would like to work even closer with governments, to get more accreditation of courses and more and more programs added online. In 2003, World Health Organization , Government of Japan and Pacific ministries of health established an e-learning platform, POLHN to develop and deliver online learning and continuing professional development opportunities for geographically dispersed and remote health workers in the Pacific.

