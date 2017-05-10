Weather watch: Flood alert for low ly...

Weather watch: Flood alert for low lying areas

Update: 4:56PM A FLOOD alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers for eastern Vanua Levu and Taveuni. A special weather bulletin issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service in Nadi at 3:30pm today stated heavy rain warning remains in force for the eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group.

Chicago, IL

