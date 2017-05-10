Weather watch: Flood alert for low lying areas
Update: 4:56PM A FLOOD alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers for eastern Vanua Levu and Taveuni. A special weather bulletin issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service in Nadi at 3:30pm today stated heavy rain warning remains in force for the eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC