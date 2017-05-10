Weather Watch: Cyclone Alert issued

Weather Watch: Cyclone Alert issued

Update: 5:52PM THE Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a Tropical Cylone alert for the Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby islands. At 3pm today, TC Ella was located about 500km east-northeast of Vanuabalavu or 655km east-northeast of Labasa.

Chicago, IL

