Weather Watch: Cyclone Alert issued

Update: 5:52PM THE Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a Tropical Cylone alert for the Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby islands. At 3pm today, TC Ella was located about 500km east-northeast of Vanuabalavu or 655km east-northeast of Labasa.

