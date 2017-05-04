Water disruption for Nadi residents
According to the Water Authority of Fiji, areas affected include Courts Mega, Low Cost area, Namaka area, Denarau, Martintar, Queens road from Votualevu intersection to Sabeto, Nasoso, Legalega, Nadi town, Kennedy Avenue, Navoci, Namotomoto, Narewa, Sikituru, Nadi hospital, Nakurakura, Nawaka elevated areas, Aladdatta and Kerebula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC