Walkway to benefit students

STUDENTS of Nadroga Sangam School now have the benefit of using a walkway built to protect them from rain and the scorching heat after the completion and official handover of the walkway by Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa. The funds were raised through the resort's Natadola Magical tour project and where guests paid school visits and made contributions both in cash and kind.

