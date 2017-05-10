Walkway to benefit students

Walkway to benefit students

STUDENTS of Nadroga Sangam School now have the benefit of using a walkway built to protect them from rain and the scorching heat after the completion and official handover of the walkway by Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa. The funds were raised through the resort's Natadola Magical tour project and where guests paid school visits and made contributions both in cash and kind.

Chicago, IL

