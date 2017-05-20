Wait in vain at park

PEOPLE still trickled in to Shirley Park yesterday despite word from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation that Government's Help for Home program for Lautoka and the Yasawas had been completed last month. When a team from The Fiji Times arrived at the park at 9am about 50 people remained, despite being told that no one was coming.

