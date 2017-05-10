Villagers graduate

8 hrs ago

Officiating at the Sustainable Livelihood Program workshop graduation in Navetau, Saqani yesterday Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea said the shortage of trades people was a serious problem that Government was currently dealing with. "Companies and construction entities in Fiji have to hire carpenters from Malaysia and China for large construction projects," he said.

Chicago, IL

