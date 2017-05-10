Villagers graduate in boat repairs

Yesterday

Boat operators with their certificates in outboard repair during the Sustainable Livelihood Program workshop graduation in Saqani on Friday last week. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI MORE than 20 villagers graduated with certificates in small engine repair and fibreglass boat repair within the Udu, Tawake, Saqani and Vaturova districts on Friday last week.

