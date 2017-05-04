Vila Fijians prep for TC Donna
Update: 9:19PM CITIZENS of Port Vila, in Vanuatu are prepared for the worst as Tropical Cyclone Donna, of category 4 strength works her way through the country. Fijian citizens in the capital city that Fiji Times Online spoke to said they could experience heavy rain and strong winds, although the cyclone was not expected to pass them until later tomorrow.
