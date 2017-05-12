USAID opens Climate Ready office

USAID opens Climate Ready office

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 5:54PM PACIFIC island governments will soon be able to access United States help in the area of Climate Change. This follows the opening of the new USAID Ready project office in Suva today, officiated by US Ambassador Judith Cefkin and the Fiji Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayedh Khaiyum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC