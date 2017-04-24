UniFiji begins Bua solar power project

Fiji Times

Update: 8:45PM THE preparatory works are already in place for a solar power initiative for Coboi Primary School in Bua, Vanua Levu. Executive Director of Finance at the University of Fiji Ravineet Sami said the primary inspection at the site was done in April.

Chicago, IL


