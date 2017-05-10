Toribau's faith and hardwork pays off

Toribau's faith and hardwork pays off

FIJIAN under-19 mid court player Aliti Toribau aims to make her family proud when she plays in the International Secondary School Netball Challenge next week. After seven years, her dream of one day to representing the country, has finally come true for this young Tailevu lass.

