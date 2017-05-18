Tools for Koro youths

Tools for Koro youths

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tutitubou hands over tools to help youths on Koro build more houses. Picture: Supplied YOUTHS who were trained in carpentry on Koro Island have successfully rebuilt 80 houses that were destroyed by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year at Navaga and Mudu villages.

Chicago, IL

