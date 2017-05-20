Times makes submission

THE High Court in Suva was yesterday asked whether someone uttering a comment on the streets would be guilty of sedition without having the seditious intention to do so. Defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma raised this point during his submissions on behalf of his client Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula during a hearing before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe yesterday.

