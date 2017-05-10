Times hearing date set

The Fiji Times publisher Hank Arts , Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula and lawyer Feizal Haniff at the High Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA THE hearing date for three senior The Fiji Times officials and the Fiji Times Ltd, on submissions that the amended charge against them was defective has been set for May 18. Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher Hank Arts, the company and contributor Josaia Waqabaca are each charged with one count of sedition.

