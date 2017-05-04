TEDx gears up for event
AS a small island nation we are always looking outside for information on external influences and knowledge, not realising that we have a wealth of experience and a wealth of knowledge right here in Fiji. This was shared by last year's TEDx speaker, Sachiko Soro, as the organisers geared up for another TEDx Suva event at the University of the South Pacific today.
