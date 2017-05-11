TC Ella moving toward northern Fiji
A Tropical Cyclone Warning previously in force for Niuafo'ou land area was cancelled this evening, May 11, by the Fua'amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre in Tonga. However the warning remains in force for the northwestern waters of Niuafo'ou, TongaMet advised in its 7:00pm update on Tropical Cyclone Ella that is moving through northern Tongan waters toward northern Fiji.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC