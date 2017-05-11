TC Ella moving toward northern Fiji

A Tropical Cyclone Warning previously in force for Niuafo'ou land area was cancelled this evening, May 11, by the Fua'amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre in Tonga. However the warning remains in force for the northwestern waters of Niuafo'ou, TongaMet advised in its 7:00pm update on Tropical Cyclone Ella that is moving through northern Tongan waters toward northern Fiji.

