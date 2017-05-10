TC Ella moves away

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service office in Nadi, a tropical cyclone alert that was previously in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands has been cancelled as TC Ella moves away from the group. "TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track and expected to lie directly far north of Vanua Levu from the early hours of Sunday," a statement from the weather office said.

