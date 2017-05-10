Taylor guitar for the next five years
Guitarist Tom Mawi with a guitar presented by CEO and founder of Taylor Guitars, Bob Taylor, right, as Fiji Performing Rights Association chairman Eremasi Tamanisau Jr looks on during the cocktail at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Tuesday night FOR the next five years, the winner of the Fiji Performing Rights Association Tom Mawi Guitar Award will receive a Taylor guitar. This was announced by the president and co-founder of Taylor Guitars, Bob Taylor, while officially handing over the first guitar to Tom Mawi and FPRA members in Suva on Thursday night.
