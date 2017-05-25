Tate bowls on at 84

AT the age of 84 years Spencer Tate is a testimony to the saying that age has no barrier in sports. Tate is the oldest player who is competing in the Fiji Airways Sunny West Bowling Carnival which started at the Nadi Sports and Social Club greens yesterday.

