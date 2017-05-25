Taiwan left out of World Health Assembly

Update: 7:50PM DESPITE being not sent an invitation to participate in the 70th World Health Assembly by the World Health Organization , Taiwan will continue to be involved in WHO technical meetings. Philip Hu, the deputy Director of the Republic of China Trade Mission based in Suva, Fiji, said the right to health was espoused in the WHO Constitution.

