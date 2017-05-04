Suva's preparation for Fiji FACT boos...

Suva's preparation for Fiji FACT boosted by new sponsor

SUVA Football Association will be known as the Premier Distributors Suva during the Fiji FACT next weekend after their cheque presentation yesterday. "It's a blessing for Suva to receive the support since it was a short call to them and we got a call that they are happy to help us prepare for the Fiji FACT," Prasad said.

