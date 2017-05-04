Student commends career fair

Capt Kinivuwai Nacagilevu of MSAF explains how to use a life jacket to Makereta Yacalevu while Mela Tikoisuva looks on during the Entrepreneurial & Career Fair 2017 at USP in Suva. Picture: RAMA These were the sentiments of Anare Vakacegu, who is a student at the University of the South Pacific who attended the USP Career Fair 2017 this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.