Strong wind warning remains for Lau

The national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast Southeast winds 40 to 50 km/hr from midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group; gusting to 60km/hr. For the rest of the country, there will be cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

