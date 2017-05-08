Strong wind warning remains for Lau
The national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast Southeast winds 40 to 50 km/hr from midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group; gusting to 60km/hr. For the rest of the country, there will be cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC