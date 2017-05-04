State eyes Rotuma

THE Government is committed to dethe velopment of Rotuma as it has the potential to contribute to Fiji's economy with its rich resources. While speaking at the Rotuma Agriculture Show in Malhaha on Friday, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay said Rotuma could contribute to Fiji's economy through its rich ocean and volcanic soil, favourable climate that produced high yield and increased production of both sea and agriculture commodities.

